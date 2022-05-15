IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Million

Analysts expect that IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $26.54 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

A number of research firms have commented on ISO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $80,920,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISO stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 11.67 and a quick ratio of 9.88. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

