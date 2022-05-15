Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,300 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the April 15th total of 643,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Italgas from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Friday. Italgas has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.