Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ITI remained flat at $$2.62 during trading hours on Friday. 223,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,419. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

