Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IZOZF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 13,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Izotropic has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Get Izotropic alerts:

Izotropic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.