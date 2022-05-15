J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:JILL opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.50. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 720.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

