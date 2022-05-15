J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

