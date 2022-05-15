Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.67. Jabil reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $58.17 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

