Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

