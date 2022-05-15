Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JAGGF stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

