Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

JWLLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $25.94 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

