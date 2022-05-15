JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,373. JanOne has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

JanOne ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 592.83% and a negative net margin of 42.19%.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

