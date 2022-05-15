Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 48.0% in April

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the April 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

JBSAY stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 6.44%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

