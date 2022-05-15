John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 29.4% in April

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:JHS opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $17.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.