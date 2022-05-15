John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 29.4% in April

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHS opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

