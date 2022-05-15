John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 35,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,174. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.