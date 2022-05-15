John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 35,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,174. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

