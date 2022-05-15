John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HPS opened at $16.42 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.