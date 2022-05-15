John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of HPS opened at $16.42 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.