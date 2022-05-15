John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Up 114.4% in April

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:HPI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,442. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
