John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 53.5% in April

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,333. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 590.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 133,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

