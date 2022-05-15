John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 53.5% in April

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:PDT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,333. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.