JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$162.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.74.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$142.92 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total value of C$2,382,715.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,198,326.24. Also, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Insiders sold 692,159 shares of company stock valued at $104,536,012 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

