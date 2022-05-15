Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Cut to CHF 63 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $9.39 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

