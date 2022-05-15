Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the April 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JENGQ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,647. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $516.22 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

