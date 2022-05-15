Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Down 31.9% in April

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:KSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,144. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,952,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,281,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

