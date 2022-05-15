Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,643,000 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the April 15th total of 856,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,215.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kansai Paint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Kansai Paint stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983. Kansai Paint has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

Kansai Paint Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells paints in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish paints; automotive coatings; industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans; and marine and protective coatings.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.