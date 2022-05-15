Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.34 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

