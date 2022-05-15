Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to “Market Perform”

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

RKT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 5,714,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 385,900 shares of company stock worth $3,538,442. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

