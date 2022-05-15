Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the first quarter worth $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter worth $243,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kenon by 29.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter worth $259,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEN traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $53.77. 35,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,651. Kenon has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 190.57% and a return on equity of 47.14%.

About Kenon (Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.