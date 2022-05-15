Kerry Lynn O’reilly Sells 103,081 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,229.24.

Shares of TSE:TA traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$14.05. 968,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.94%.

TA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.20.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

