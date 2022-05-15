Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $$2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855. Kerry Properties has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

