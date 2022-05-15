Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
KSSRF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Kesselrun Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.21.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
