Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 97,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,058. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.

KGFHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($3.86) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

