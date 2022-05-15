Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 97,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,058. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.09%.
About Kingfisher (Get Rating)
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.