Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 749.3 days.

Shares of KNKBF stock opened at 16.10 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 12 month low of 16.10 and a 12 month high of 46.35.

Get Kinnevik alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on KNKBF shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kinnevik from SEK 290 to SEK 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnevik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnevik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.