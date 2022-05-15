Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Up 60.9% in April

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on KPRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.