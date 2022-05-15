Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Up 60.9% in April

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 130,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KPRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of KPRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 237,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,070. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.