KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Down 27.2% in April

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAHC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth $4,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAHC opened at $9.78 on Friday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

