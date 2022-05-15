KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $783,509,000.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

