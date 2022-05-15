Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) PT Lowered to €23.00

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.25 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

About Kojamo Oyj (Get Rating)

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

