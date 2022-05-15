Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) PT Lowered to €23.00

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.25 ($25.53) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Kojamo Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $24.72.
About Kojamo Oyj (Get Rating)
