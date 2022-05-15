KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Down 55.9% in April

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the April 15th total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of KORE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Shares of KORE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.75. 64,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,883. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.