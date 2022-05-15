Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the April 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRKNF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 245,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,204. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

