KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Up 66.6% in April

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the April 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on KT shares. Bank of America started coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

KT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 878,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. KT has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts anticipate that KT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

