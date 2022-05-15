Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the April 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kubient from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of KBNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 275,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. Kubient has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.84.

Kubient ( NASDAQ:KBNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 375.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kubient by 64.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

