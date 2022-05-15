KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KUKAF stock remained flat at $$87.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $91.60.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.