KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of KUKAF stock remained flat at $$87.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $91.60.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
