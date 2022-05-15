Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $302.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.88.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $244.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

