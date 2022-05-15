Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.88.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $245,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $244.62 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $232.01 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

