Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 49.4% in April

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the April 15th total of 225,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.24.

LAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

