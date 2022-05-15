Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 49.4% in April

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the April 15th total of 225,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Shares of LAKE stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.24.
LAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
