LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Down 31.7% in April

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LCNB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. 80,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. LCNB has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

In related news, Director Mary E. Bradford acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,975.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,406 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in LCNB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.