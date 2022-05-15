LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the April 15th total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,505.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($141.05) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($134.74) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

LEGIF remained flat at $$106.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $130.28. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

