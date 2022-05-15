Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LNVGY stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $20.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

