Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in April

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 620,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.4 days.
Shares of LNNGF stock remained flat at $$7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.72.
About Li Ning (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.