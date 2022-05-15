Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASG. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 242,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

