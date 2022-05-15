Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.89. 4,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. Life Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.