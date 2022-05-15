Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LFER stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 64,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,272. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
Life On Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
