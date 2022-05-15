Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LFER stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 64,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,272. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud enterprise software developer/provider. The company's products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. It focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things (IoT), security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance, as well as lite blockchain technology.

