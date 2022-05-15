LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Up 57.1% in April

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
About LifeMD
